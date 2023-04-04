Youth Climate Activist Ridhima Pandey Urges India to Prioritize Conservation and Urgent Climate Action to Secure a Better Future for All

In the New Net Zero show, Ridhima Pandey shares her vision on climate action for a sustainable future.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 04, 2023

The United Nations Secretary General has acknowledged that youth activists are "at the forefront of efforts to secure a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous future for all." Climate Crusader Ridhima Pandey is paving the way towards a sustainable future in her country. She says she has "learned a lot about the negligence of climate change in India."

In a new interview with Ved Sanyal from Net Zero, 15 year-old Ridhima Pandey discusses her journey as an environmental activist and her pioneering work in litigation for inaction on climate change. Pandey made global headlines when she sued the Indian government at the tender age of 9 for not upholding its commitments under the Paris Agreement. She is also one of 16 climate activists to file a complaint against several governments at the UN. India, as one of the world's fastest-growing economies and most biodiverse nations, has a crucial role to play in conservation and protecting the environment. "When you see the work, actions and decisions the government is really taking, it's the opposite. The Indian government has to step forward and start working towards conservation," says Pandey, who acknowledges that change is difficult. "This is a process that's going to take time because we need more and more people to do it," she adds.

Watch the Interview here

The Protect Our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

Follow @cmrubinworld on Twitter

Contact Information:

David Wine

David@cmrubinworld.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/youth_climate_activist_ridhima_pandey_urges_india_to_prioritize_conservation_and_urgent_climate_action_to_secure_a_better_future_for_all/prweb19252699.htm