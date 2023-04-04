Improved Pharma announces registration now open for Spring Pharmaceutical Synchrotron XRPD Workshop

Meet us at Purdue University, May 19-20.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PRWEB) April 04, 2023

Improved Pharma is pleased to announce the return of this popular and informative workshop. Registration and additional information can be found here: SPS-XRPD Workshop

Over 20 guest lecturers have been gathered to present on the following topics:



Regulatory aspects

Role of polymorphism in intellectual property rights

Synchrotron advanced instrumentation and applications in pharma

Electron diffraction, SAXS, and complementary techniques

Pair Distribution Function instrumentation and applications

A tutorial section will be held at the beginning of the workshop to provide a primer on the topics of polymorphism, synchrotron XRPD, and Pair Distribution Function. In addition, round table discussions will be held throughout the workshop to discuss the various topics. The full schedule can be found here.

We are extremely grateful for the generous support of our sponsors, especially Materials Development Inc. for supporting the attendance of several students.

"Pharmaceutical development has benefited greatly from synchrotron techniques," remarked Professor Stephen Byrn of Purdue University and CSO of Improved Pharma. "We are pleased to be able to gather once again to share and discuss the latest advances in this very exciting field."

The organizing committee consists of representatives from Argonne National Laboratory, Excelsus Structural Solutions, Improved Pharma, and Purdue University

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or info@improvedpharma.com.

About Excelsus Structural Solutions

Excelsus Structural Solutions is a spin-off company of the Paul Scherrer Institute, which offers analytical services and scientific consultancy to the pharma and chemical industry based on synchrotron radiation. Services include ab-initio structure solution from powder diffraction data, qualitative and quantitative structural analysis at state-of-the-art Level of Detection and Quantitation, Small Angle Scattering. The company was founded by CEO Fabia Gozzo in 2012.

For more information about Excelsus' services, please contact us at +41-79-8303201 or info@excelsus2s.com.

About The Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory

The Advanced Photon Source (APS) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory provides ultra-bright, high-energy storage ring-generated x-ray beams for research in almost all scientific disciplines. These x-rays allow scientists to pursue new knowledge about the structure and function of a wide range of materials including the development of new pharmaceuticals.

More information about the Advanced Photon Source can be found here.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/improved_pharma_announces_registration_now_open_for_spring_pharmaceutical_synchrotron_xrpd_workshop/prweb19261457.htm