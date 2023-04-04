Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against GMRI, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Employees for Required Expenses

GMRI, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses, which included personal cell phone and home office usage on behalf on the company.

The San Diego employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against GMRI, Inc. alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against GMRI, Inc. is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court, Case No. 37-2023-00012535-CU-OE-CTL. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the class action complaint, the company's non-exempt employees were allegedly unable to take off-duty meal breaks due to their rigorous work schedules. California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work and a second uninterrupted meal break when employees are required to work ten (10) hours. The Complaint claims that the company did not provide their employees who forfeited meal breaks additional compensation.

Additionally, GMRI, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones and home offices as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

