PayBito Upgrades the World's First Crypto Broker Platform Following its Global Success

PaybBito declared significant feature updates in its globally acclaimed white-label crypto broker platform, the first of its kind worldwide.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The US-based crypto exchange PayBito announced upcoming innovations across its crypto broker platform. The updates will enhance the overall experience, with access to AI-powered tools for trading insights, Quick Sign-Up, and other features at affordable monthly subscription charges.

A Pioneer in the Crypto Frontier

PayBito grabbed the previous year's spotlight with the launch of the world's first white-label crypto broker platform for business enterprises seeking entry into crypto trading services. Registered participants could earn attractive commissions acting as intermediaries between crypto traders and investors. The transactions were carried through the PayBito exchange, which provided additional features such as cutting-edge security, advanced trading tools, and options. Members could also build a self-branded business with options for customization.

The above features, combined with PayBito's reputation as one of the top providers of white-label crypto exchange solutions led to its global success, with applicants enlisting from all corners of the world. The positive feedback further solidified the firm's vision of making brokerage accessible through innovation and tech integration.

Brokerage as a Service: The Democratization of Brokerage

PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury states, "Accessibility is a key component for financial inclusion. Our latest developments will empower every person with standardized access to advanced brokerage service offerings, without sacrificing affordability."

In contrast to conventional on-premises broker models, PayBito utilizes cloud architecture. This led to the development of the BaaS (Brokerage as a Service) model. Entrepreneurs and enterprises can complete registration using Quick Sign-Up within a few minutes. Traditional broker platforms have a minimum waiting time of 6 months, technical complexities during installation, and are expensive.

Affordable and Zero Installation Hassles

The PayBito broker platform offers intermediaries comprehensive trade solutions for a nominal monthly fee of $49.99. Users can leverage trading options such as Basic, Pro, Margin Trading, and OTC through the PayBito exchange. Advanced options like high-frequency algo trading are also available with an easy-to-install bot trading setup.

The cloud-based PayBito broker platform doesn't require coding or installation of technical infrastructure. Setup is quick, hassle-free, and compatible with all desktop and mobile platforms, including Android, MacOS, and MS Windows.

Transforming Trading with AI

Powered by OpenAI solutions, PayBito remains at the forefront of disruption across the financial services sector. PayBito participants can utilize AI/ML for predictive or sentiment trade analysis, forecasting, portfolio optimization, fraud detection, risk management, and more. The usage of artificial intelligence for trading purposes had been previously exclusive to institutional traders with high resource allocation capabilities.

PayBito utilizes an AI-enabled Data Engine to monitor transactional data, allot weightage and rank them across a neural network. Collecting news from multiple sources including social media, the engine performs impact analysis to ascertain market sentiments. Upon quantification, the engine churns buy and sell signals for the traders based on accurate AI insights, void of bias errors. Over time, the engine reports become more precise as it analyzes market conditions and replicates the trading behavior of expert traders.

PayBito's blockchain-powered crypto broker platform ensures the safety of users' funds and data. With features like 2 Factor Authentication, DDoS mitigation, Anti-phishing measures, DB encryption, and GEO-targeting, the platform provides institution-grade security, granting access only to genuine users.

PayBito integrates automated KYC and AML verification, eliminating disputes and unnecessary hassles. Additionally, the platform is also registered with global regulatory bodies, ensuring complete transparency and compliance with all legal requirements.

Brokering World Hunger Away

PayBito's crypto broker platform offers an advantage beyond financial gain. With its Brokering World Hunger Away campaign, intermediaries can contribute to social welfare by participating in a sustainable initiative that aims to alleviate global crises. The exchange matches brokers' earnings commission and donates the total funds raised to feed malnourished children worldwide, without affecting brokers' profits. This initiative presents an opportunity for a collective contribution toward the greater good.

Conclusion:

By breaking down financial barriers, promoting trust and transparency, and offering affordable trading options, PayBito has made a positive impact in closing the inequality gap. With its enhanced asset list and AI-powered trading tools, PayBito continues to boost financial inclusion, accelerating opportunities for traders and brokers to achieve financial independence. PayBito's commitment to democratizing finance and integrating cutting-edge technology positions it as a leader in the future of finance.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label crypto exchange solutions, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

