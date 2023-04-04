X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2023 | Industry Report, Growth and Global Expansion by 2028

X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2023-2028

The global X-ray machine manufacturing market size reached US$ 15.0 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 20.3 Billion, CAGR 5%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “X-ray Machine Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028, the global X-ray machine manufacturing market size reached US$ 15.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

X-ray machine manufacturing refers to the designing and producing of specialized machines which radiate x-rays for determining various bone deformities and the condition of organs in the body. It comprises various components, such as an X-ray generator and an image detection system in the machine for the production of X-rays and converting x-ray photons into visible light photons. It requires a legally registered license to ensure the radiation safety of patients and occupational workers. X-ray machine manufacturing also needs import and export permission for x-ray tubes and x-ray tube inserts and maintaining accurate data of testing of x-ray tubes and other equipment.

X-Ray Machine Manufacturing Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing x-ray machine manufacturing activities due to the rising demand for x-ray machines in the medical industry represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively.

Besides this, the growing construction of hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics to provide quality healthcare services to patients around the world is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the increasing employment of x-ray in radiation therapy to kill malignant or cancerous cells in the body is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the rising occurrence of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and respiratory complications among the masses is supporting the growth of the market.

Global X-Ray Machine Manufacturing Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allengers Group, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hindrays, Hitachi Ltd., Narang Medical Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG and Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, technology and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Stationary

• Portable

Breakup by Technology:

• Analog

• Digital

Breakup by End User:

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

