Cloud API Market Report 2023-2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Top Players, Overview

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cloud API Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global cloud API market size reached a value of US$ 976.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,621.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during 2023-2028.

A cloud application programming interface (API) represents software that allows developers to link cloud computing services together. Some common types of APIs are platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), cross-platform, and infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). They work as a gateway for middleware to provide indirect and direct cloud infrastructure and software assistance to end-users, such as storage resources, compute infrastructure, and monitoring tools. As a result, API systems finds extensive application across manufacturing, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Cloud API Market Trends

The widespread adoption of cloud technology, on account of its numerous advantages, including remote location access, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, is among the key elements stimulating the cloud API market. Moreover, the increasing usage of the program by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as it provides faster communication means and patched software distribution with ease to streamline updates is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the rising integration of complex predictive maintenance that gives expected mean time between mechanical failures, are positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for SaaS APIs, owing to the inflating software-centric approaches, including mobile applications, and the growing sales of smartphones are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the extensive R&D activities, the elevating need for technologically advanced services among migrating sectors, the rising for high operational efficiency, and the widespread digitization are anticipated to fuel the cloud API market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the cloud API market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE and Tibco Software Inc.

The report has segmented the cloud API market on the based on type, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

SaaS APIs

PaaS APIs

IaaS APIs

Cross-platform APIs

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)

Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

