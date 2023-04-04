Global Transportation Analytics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Transportation Analytics Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Transportation Analytics Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transportation Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transportation analytics market. As per TBRC’s transportation analytics market forecast, the transportation analytics market size is expected to grow to $34.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.

The growth in the transportation analytics market is due to increasing government initiatives. North America region is expected to hold the largest transportation analytics market share. Major players in the transportation analytics market include IBM Corporation, OmniTracs LLC, Cubic Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Cellint Corporation.

Transportation Analytics Market Segments

• By Analytics Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

• By Component: Solutions and Services

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud, or Hybrid

• By Application: Remote Sensing, Transit Management, Traffic Management, Incident Management, Logistics Management, Other Applications

• By Mode of Transportation: Railways, Roadways, Maritime, Airways

Learn More On The Transportation Analytics Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8112&type=smp

Transportation analytics refers to a platform based on advanced analytics to track the effectiveness of transportation. These analytics include information about the driver, the drivetime, the path, and the unloading period. The transportation system employs a variety of components, including traffic sensors, monitoring display systems, computerised access, mobility management systems, and global location systems.

Read more on the global transportation analytics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-analytics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Transportation Analytics Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Transportation Analytics Market Characteristics

3. Transportation Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Transportation Analytics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Transportation Analytics Market Size And Growth

……

26. Africa Transportation Analytics Market

27. Transportation Analytics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Transportation Analytics Market

29. Transportation Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market-report

Text Analytics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/text-analytics-global-market-report

Geospatial Analytics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geospatial-analytics-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC