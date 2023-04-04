Global Transportation Analytics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Transportation Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transportation analytics market. As per TBRC’s transportation analytics market forecast, the transportation analytics market size is expected to grow to $34.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.9%.

The growth in the transportation analytics market is due to increasing government initiatives. North America region is expected to hold the largest transportation analytics market share. Major players in the transportation analytics market include IBM Corporation, OmniTracs LLC, Cubic Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Cellint Corporation.

Transportation Analytics Market Segments
• By Analytics Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics
• By Component: Solutions and Services
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud, or Hybrid
• By Application: Remote Sensing, Transit Management, Traffic Management, Incident Management, Logistics Management, Other Applications
• By Mode of Transportation: Railways, Roadways, Maritime, Airways

Learn More On The Transportation Analytics Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8112&type=smp

Transportation analytics refers to a platform based on advanced analytics to track the effectiveness of transportation. These analytics include information about the driver, the drivetime, the path, and the unloading period. The transportation system employs a variety of components, including traffic sensors, monitoring display systems, computerised access, mobility management systems, and global location systems.

Read more on the global transportation analytics market report at:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transportation-analytics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Transportation Analytics Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Transportation Analytics Market Characteristics
3. Transportation Analytics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Transportation Analytics Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Transportation Analytics Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Transportation Analytics Market
27. Transportation Analytics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Transportation Analytics Market
29. Transportation Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
