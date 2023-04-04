Data Catalog Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,630 Million by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) 21.6%

Data Catalog Market Report 2023-2028

The global data catalog market size reached US$ 770.7 Million in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 2,630 Million, growing at 21.6% (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Data Catalog Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028, The global data catalog market size reached US$ 770.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,630 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during 2023-2028.

Data catalog refers to a collection of metadata and data management and search tools that enable analysts and data users to search for required data effortlessly. It functions as an inventory of available data and provides information to evaluate the accuracy of data for intended uses. It is the primary method for metadata management in the age of big data and self-service business intelligence (BI). It focuses on datasets and connects them with various information to inform people who are dealing with data. Furthermore, as it improves data analysis and reduces the risk of operational errors, the demand for data catalog is rising around the world.

Data Catalog Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for data catalogs as they improve data efficiency and data context represent one of the primary factors influencing the market positively.

Besides this, the rising cloud computing activities to delegate regular tasks and boost operational efficiency are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing employment of data catalogs to reduce operational expenses and achieve enhanced scalability is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing utilization of data catalogs by e-commerce brands to interpret massive volumes of data, create effective business strategies, and deliver various critical business decisions is contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Data Catalog Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alation Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Collibra Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Informatica, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tamr Inc., TIBCO Software Inc. and Zaloni Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, organization size, data consumer and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Data Consumer:

• Business Intelligence Tools

• Enterprise Applications

• Mobile and Web Applications

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecom

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

