Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Forecast Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market. As per TBRC’s industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market forecast, the industrial gases for plastic and rubber industry market is expected to reach $8.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growth in the industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market is due to growth in infrastructural development activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market share. Major players in the industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., Messer Group, Novomer Inc., Praxair Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market Segments

•By Gas Type: Nitrogen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide

•By Storage and Distribution and Transportation: Cylinder and packaged gas distribution, Merchant liquid distribution, Tonnage distribution

•By Process: Injection molding, Extrusion, Foaming, Blow Moulding

•By End-Use: Plastic Industry, Rubber Industry

•By Geography: The global industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial gases for the plastic and rubber industry are gases used in industrial processes like molding and extrusion. These gases have low concentrations and are easily dissipated into the atmosphere, making them excellent for industrial applications. It is used for increasing the energy efficiency and productivity of manufacturing and curing processes of plastic and rubber components.

