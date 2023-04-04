Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Business Travel Accident Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Business Travel Accident Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the business travel accident insurance market. As per TBRC’s business travel accident insurance market forecast, the business travel accident insurance global market size is expected to grow to $13.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.2%.
The surge in business travel is expected to propel the growth of the business travel accident insurance global market. Europe is expected to hold the largest business travel accident insurance global market share. Major players in the business travel accident insurance global market include The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, Starr International Company Inc., Zurich Insurance Group Limited, AXA SA, American International Group.
Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Segments
1) By Type: Single Trip Coverage, Annual Multi-Trip Coverage, Other Types
2) By Distribution Channels Type: Insurance Company, Insurance Broker, Banks, Insurance Aggregators, Other Distribution Channels
3) End User Type: Corporations, Government, International Travelers, Employees
Business travel accident insurance is a sort of pseudo-life insurance that covers the policyholders while they're on the road. The coverage pays out if something happens, even if the policyholder has additional insurance. Business travel accident insurance covers accidental death, dismemberment, travel support services, emergency medical bills, and other losses. Business travel accident insurance is used to protect an individual or a group of individuals against accidental death and dismemberment.
The Table Of Content For The Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Characteristics
3. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Business Travel Accident Insurance Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Business Travel Accident Insurance Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Business Travel Accident Insurance Market
5. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Segmentation
……
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Business Travel Accident Insurance Market
29. Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC