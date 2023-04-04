Arrest Made in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses that Occurred in the First and Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to robbery and carjacking offenses that occurred in the First and Fifth Districts.

First District

Robbery (Snatch)

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

Fifth District

Armed Carjacking (Pepper spray)

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 1:56 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. One of the suspects sprayed the victim with pepper spray and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old juvenile female of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.