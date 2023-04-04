Arrest Made in a Homicide: 200 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 200 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:31 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot and stab wounds, and an adult female victim suffering from apparent stab wounds inside of a residence. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the adult female victim to an area hospital for treatment. After finding no signs consistent with life, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Orlando Galloway, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, members of the First District arrested 39-year-old Julius Worthy of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed and Assault with Intent to Kill.