Health Coaching Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Aetna, American Association for Health Education

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Health Coaching Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Health Coaching market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aetna Inc. (United States), American Association for Health Education (United States), American Council of Exercise (United States), Cigna (United States), Cleveland Clinic (United States), Dr. Dears Wellness Institute (United States), Duke Integrative Medicine (United States), Health Coach Institute (United States), Humana (United States), International Coach Federation (United States), Kaiser Permanente (United States), Mayo Clinic (United States), National Society of Health Coaches (United States), United Health Group(United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Health Coaching market to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Health Coaching Comprehensive Study by Coaching Type (Physical Activity, Nutrition & Eating Habits, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention, Medication Adherence, Other), End User (Fitness Facilities & Health Clubs, Education Institutions, Healthcare Organizations, Individual, Others). The Health Coaching market size is estimated to increase by USD 2979.8 Million at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8547.6 Million.
Definition:
Health coaching is a relatively new profession that involves supporting individuals to achieve their health goals by providing guidance, education, and motivation. Health coaches work with clients on a one-on-one basis or in group settings to help them develop and maintain healthy lifestyles. Health coaching can encompass a variety of areas, including physical fitness, nutrition, stress management, disease prevention, and chronic disease management.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Health Coaching Market: Physical Activity, Nutrition & Eating Habits, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention, Medication Adherence, Other
Key Applications/end-users of Health Coaching Market: Fitness Facilities & Health Clubs, Education Institutions, Healthcare Organizations, Individual, Others
Market Trends:
Emergence of Corporate Health Coaching Programs
Market Drivers:
Increasing Health Coach Programs and Change Bad Lifestyle Habits to Healthy Lifestyle
Market Opportunities:
Demand from Developed and Developing Countries and Need to Have Health Mentor for Adults
