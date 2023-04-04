Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive human-machine interfaces market. As per TBRC’s automotive human-machine interfaces market forecast, the automotive human-machine interfaces global market size is expected to grow to $32.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The increasing trend toward connected and autonomous vehicles is driving the automotive human-machine interface global market. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive human-machine interfaces global market share. Major players in the automotive human-machine interfaces global market include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Valeo, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, YAZAKI Corporation, HARMAN International.

Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Segments
1) By Product: Central Display, Voice Control System, Steering Mounted Control, Instrument Cluster, Head-Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Multifunction Switch
2) By Technology: Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface, Other Technologies
3) By Access: Standard HMI, Multimodal HMI
4) By Function type: Primary, Secondary
5) By End User: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

The automotive human-machine interfaces refer to functions and elements of hardware and software, or a dashboard used in automobiles, that enable occupants to interact with the vehicle and the outside environment. The automotive human-machine interfaces help consumers comprehend in-car technology, safely drive their vehicles, and feel at ease and in control as self-driving technology becomes more accessible. It includes voice-activated navigation system touchscreens, steering wheel buttons, displays, and driving assistance tools.

