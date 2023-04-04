Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive human-machine interfaces market. As per TBRC’s automotive human-machine interfaces market forecast, the automotive human-machine interfaces global market size is expected to grow to $32.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The increasing trend toward connected and autonomous vehicles is driving the automotive human-machine interface global market. North America is expected to hold the largest automotive human-machine interfaces global market share. Major players in the automotive human-machine interfaces global market include Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Valeo, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, YAZAKI Corporation, HARMAN International.

Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Segments

1) By Product: Central Display, Voice Control System, Steering Mounted Control, Instrument Cluster, Head-Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Multifunction Switch

2) By Technology: Visual Interface, Acoustic Interface, Other Technologies

3) By Access: Standard HMI, Multimodal HMI

4) By Function type: Primary, Secondary

5) By End User: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

The automotive human-machine interfaces refer to functions and elements of hardware and software, or a dashboard used in automobiles, that enable occupants to interact with the vehicle and the outside environment. The automotive human-machine interfaces help consumers comprehend in-car technology, safely drive their vehicles, and feel at ease and in control as self-driving technology becomes more accessible. It includes voice-activated navigation system touchscreens, steering wheel buttons, displays, and driving assistance tools.

The Table Of Content For The Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market

5. Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Segmentation

……

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market

29. Automotive Human-Machine Interfaces Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

30.4. Research Inquiries

30.5. The Business Research Company

30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC