Global Sports Protective Gear Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Sports Protective Gear Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports protective gear market. As per TBRC’s sports protective gear market forecast, the sports protective gear market size is expected to grow to $5.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the sports protective gear market is due to increasing number of people participating in sports and recreational activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest sports protective gear market share. Major players in the sports protective gear market include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Oyj, ASICS Corporation, Bauer Hockey LLC, BRG Sports.

Sports Protective Gear Market Segments

• By Type: Combine Sports Gear, Single Sports Protector

• By Area Of Protection: Head and Face, Trunk and Thorax, Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity

• By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Stores, Multi-retail Stores, E-commerce Portals

• By Application: Professionals, Hobbyists

Sports protective gear is equipment used by athletes and sportspeople to safeguard their fingers, knees, waists, ankles, and wrists. Sports protective equipment improves joint stability, protects joints and muscles during physical exercise, and prevents secondary injuries.

The Table Of Content For The Sports Protective Gear Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sports Protective Gear Market Characteristics

3. Sports Protective Gear Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sports Protective Gear Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sports Protective Gear Market Size And Growth

……

26. Africa Sports Protective Gear Market

27. Sports Protective Gear Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sports Protective Gear Market

29. Sports Protective Gear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

