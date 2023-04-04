Kimberly E. Mallory wins 2 awards at 2023 I AM H.E.R. International Awards

Kimberly E. Mallory, a native of Detroit, has recently won two prestigious awards
DETROIT , MICHIGAN , US, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly E. Mallory, a native of Detroit, has recently won two prestigious awards at the 2023 I AM H.E.R. International Awards - the '2022 Author of the Year' and '2022 TV Personality of the Year.' She has dedicated her life to helping women who have been addicted to drugs and has been extremely successful in saving lives. Kimberly, who is a recovering addict herself, has faced many challenges in her life, including homelessness, beatings, robberies, stabbings, and being left for dead in an alley - but she has never given up.
In her book, 'There is no Sound in my Scream,' Kimberly shares her story of addiction and recovery, which has been a source of encouragement for others who are dealing with drug addiction. Her book is currently available on Amazon and has received many positive reviews.
Two years ago, Kimberly was hired by the Ask The Messengers TV Show to host an author series, where she invites other authors to share their stories. This series has been very well-received by audiences and has helped to spread awareness about drug addiction and recovery. Kimberly's mission in life is to help others and give them the strength to recover and maintain prosperous lives. This is her passion, and she has dedicated her life to this cause.
Apart from being an author and TV personality, Kimberly is also a life transformation coach and an actress. She is a woman on the rise and a hero to many. Her life story is an inspiration to those who are struggling with addiction, and her work is a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the human spirit. Kimberly's success is a result of her hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to helping others. Her work has touched the lives of many, and she is a true inspiration to all.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
George Paige
Kimberly Mallory
+1 313-459-1801
askthemessengers@gmail.com