LBank Weekly Listing Report, April 3rd, 2023

LBank New Listing Schedule

Project: MYO

Listing date: April 3rd

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://myocoin.net/

About: Building a next generation healthcare platform, the MYO Project plans to provide muscle strengthening, exercise content recommendation, diet, and dry season subscription services, and even remote medical care services through the establishment of a human body data pool and artificial intelligence solution through MYO IoT devices.

Project: VRT

Listing date: April 4th

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://virtualride.io/

About: GLOBAL DIGITAL CITY is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize gaming experiences in the GDCC blockchain using VRT (VIRTUAL RIDE TOKEN), the platform's utility token. VRT is an essential part of the GLOBAL DIGITAL CITY platform

Project: FGHT

Listing date: April 5th

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://fightout.com/

About: Fight Out is an M2E fitness app and gym chain that gamifies the fitness lifestyle. Users can complete workouts and challenges, earning badges, and growing the community. FGHT is the currency of the Fight Out metaverse. All purchases in the metaverse will be made exclusively using FGHT.

Project: TLC

Listing date: April 5th

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://trillioner.io/

About: The Trillioner crypto project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world by offering financial services for both crypto projects and private users. This will include access to investment products as well as traditional fiat banking and financial services for blockchain businesses and individuals. Its core services - Crypto Banking, Payment App, Stake And Earn, Trillioner DAO, Brokerage (forex, stocks).

Project: LIXX

Listing date: April 6th

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://home.libraincentix.com/

About: LIXX is the native token of the Libra Incentix loyalty management ecosystem. LIXX is highly flexible and scalable, enabling easy integration with Point-of-Sale systems and eCommerce platforms. The LIX platform can automate complex coalition loyalty programs using smart contracts, providing a seamless and transparent solution for indisputable reward settlement and reconciliation. The LIXX token offers convenience and accessibility for investors and customers alike.

Project: MLXC

Listing date: April 6th

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://marvellexgroup.eu/

About: Marvellex Blockchain is a fork of Ethereum blockchain and smart contract of Marvellex is capable of running all different kinds of applications on Marvellex Blockchain such as crypto tokens, games, payment and IT projects, etc. whereas Marvellex Eco System have two coins including Marvellex Classic (MLXC), a crypto coin powered by Marvellex Blockchain, and Marvellex Gold (MLXG), a stable coin 100% backed by Gold (1Gram Gold = 1 MLXG) with online custodian certificates for each coin.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - March 27th 2023 to April 2nd 2023

LBank Weekly Listing Summary March 27 - April 2

Name: PAW

Weekly gain: 88%

Official Website: https://www.pawzone.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/paw_usdt/

Name: GLEEC

Weekly gain: 1.8%

Official Website: https://gleec.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gleec_usdt/

Name: MEVR

Weekly gain: 54%

Official Website: https://mevr.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mevr_usdt/

Name: PAXG

Weekly gain: 97.2%

Official Website: https://paxos.com/paxgold/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/paxg_usdt/

Name: RENEC

Weekly gain: 4.4%

Official Website: https://renec.foundation/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/renec_usdt/

Name: JOE

Weekly gain: 209%

Official Website: https://traderjoexyz.com/avalanche

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/joe_usdt/

Name: GXA

Weekly gain: 3%

Official Website: https://www.galaxiacoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gxa_usdt/

Name: R3T

Weekly gain: 27.7%

Official Website: https://www.r3-token.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/r3t_usdt/

Name: SOV

Weekly gain: 292.3%

Official Website: https://www.shiboriginalvision.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sov_usdt/

