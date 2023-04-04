LBank Weekly Listing Report, April 3rd, 2023

There were 2,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,397 in the last 365 days.
Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on April 3rd 2023.
LBank New Listing Schedule
Project: MYO
Listing date: April 3rd
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://myocoin.net/
About: Building a next generation healthcare platform, the MYO Project plans to provide muscle strengthening, exercise content recommendation, diet, and dry season subscription services, and even remote medical care services through the establishment of a human body data pool and artificial intelligence solution through MYO IoT devices.
Project: VRT
Listing date: April 4th
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://virtualride.io/
About: GLOBAL DIGITAL CITY is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize gaming experiences in the GDCC blockchain using VRT (VIRTUAL RIDE TOKEN), the platform's utility token. VRT is an essential part of the GLOBAL DIGITAL CITY platform
Project: FGHT
Listing date: April 5th
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://fightout.com/
About: Fight Out is an M2E fitness app and gym chain that gamifies the fitness lifestyle. Users can complete workouts and challenges, earning badges, and growing the community. FGHT is the currency of the Fight Out metaverse. All purchases in the metaverse will be made exclusively using FGHT.
Project: TLC
Listing date: April 5th
Key words: Others, BEP20
Official Website: https://trillioner.io/
About: The Trillioner crypto project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world by offering financial services for both crypto projects and private users. This will include access to investment products as well as traditional fiat banking and financial services for blockchain businesses and individuals. Its core services - Crypto Banking, Payment App, Stake And Earn, Trillioner DAO, Brokerage (forex, stocks).
Project: LIXX
Listing date: April 6th
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://home.libraincentix.com/
About: LIXX is the native token of the Libra Incentix loyalty management ecosystem. LIXX is highly flexible and scalable, enabling easy integration with Point-of-Sale systems and eCommerce platforms. The LIX platform can automate complex coalition loyalty programs using smart contracts, providing a seamless and transparent solution for indisputable reward settlement and reconciliation. The LIXX token offers convenience and accessibility for investors and customers alike.
Project: MLXC
Listing date: April 6th
Key words: Others, Mainnet
Official Website: https://marvellexgroup.eu/
About: Marvellex Blockchain is a fork of Ethereum blockchain and smart contract of Marvellex is capable of running all different kinds of applications on Marvellex Blockchain such as crypto tokens, games, payment and IT projects, etc. whereas Marvellex Eco System have two coins including Marvellex Classic (MLXC), a crypto coin powered by Marvellex Blockchain, and Marvellex Gold (MLXG), a stable coin 100% backed by Gold (1Gram Gold = 1 MLXG) with online custodian certificates for each coin.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - March 27th 2023 to April 2nd 2023
LBank Weekly Listing Summary March 27 - April 2
Name: PAW
Weekly gain: 88%
Official Website: https://www.pawzone.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/paw_usdt/
Name: GLEEC
Weekly gain: 1.8%
Official Website: https://gleec.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gleec_usdt/
Name: MEVR
Weekly gain: 54%
Official Website: https://mevr.app/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mevr_usdt/
Name: PAXG
Weekly gain: 97.2%
Official Website: https://paxos.com/paxgold/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/paxg_usdt/
Name: RENEC
Weekly gain: 4.4%
Official Website: https://renec.foundation/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/renec_usdt/
Name: JOE
Weekly gain: 209%
Official Website: https://traderjoexyz.com/avalanche
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/joe_usdt/
Name: GXA
Weekly gain: 3%
Official Website: https://www.galaxiacoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gxa_usdt/
Name: R3T
Weekly gain: 27.7%
Official Website: https://www.r3-token.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/r3t_usdt/
Name: SOV
Weekly gain: 292.3%
Official Website: https://www.shiboriginalvision.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sov_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
