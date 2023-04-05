Fresh Mouth Reveals Ozone Generator Designed to Provide a Safe and Effective Way to Clean and Sanitize the Mouth

The Fresh Mouth ozone generator provides a safe, effective, and convenient way to improve oral health and overall wellness.”
— Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth
PALOS PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Mouth, a leading provider of oral health products, is excited to announce the launch of its new ozone generator that doubles as a hydrogenated water generator. This innovative product is one of the only units on the market that provides both benefits separately, promoting unique therapeutic and nutritional advantages.
The Fresh Mouth ozone generator is designed to provide a safe and effective way to clean and sanitize the mouth. By generating ozone, the unit eliminates harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi that can cause bad breath, gum disease, and other oral health problems. Additionally, the ozone helps to promote healing and regeneration of the tissues in the mouth, leading to healthier gums and teeth.
But the benefits of the Fresh Mouth ozone generator don't stop there. This groundbreaking product also produces hydrogenated water that can be ingested for its therapeutic and nutritional benefits. Hydrogenated water is water that has been infused with molecular hydrogen, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and even help with weight loss.
"We are thrilled to be introducing this unique product to the market," said Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth. "The Fresh Mouth ozone generator provides a safe, effective, and convenient way to improve oral health and overall wellness. And with the added benefit of hydrogenated water production, it's truly a one-of-a-kind product that will benefit anyone who uses it."
The Fresh Mouth ozone generator is easy to use, compact, and portable, making it ideal for use at home or in the office.
