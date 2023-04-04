This Month’s Middle East Energy 2023 Shows Its Power With Confirmation of New Visitor, Conference, and Sales Records

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East Energy, the region's most comprehensive energy event, powered to new records in terms of visitor and conference delegate numbers as well as onsite orders during its 48th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) earlier this month.
The three-day show brought more than 900 international energy providers from 170 countries, promoted ground-breaking technology and innovation across five dedicated product streams, and racked up an onsite order book with a value in excess of US$1.86 billion – a massive uplift on the previous year’s total of US$705 million.
Over three days, a record 52,014 industry professionals and buyers – a 155 per cent increase on 2022 – filled the DWTC halls to explore smart solutions, renewables and clean energy, back-up generators and critical power, transmission and distribution services, and consumption and management systems. The event’s upscaled conference programme, which was themed ‘Powering The Energy Transition’, saw delegate numbers surge by 35 per cent on 2022.
“This year’s Middle East Energy was an overwhelming success across every metric,” said Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy portfolio of Informa Markets, which organises the annual show. “The event benefitted significantly from the introduction of a dedicated Renewable & Clean Energy Pavilion and a high-level strategic conference, which unpacked a whole host of complex decarbonisation, digitalisation, and innovation challenges for the region’s senior energy and utilities decision makers.”
Alongside the Strategic Conference, the event also hosted the Intersolar Middle East Conference, in partnership with Intersolar and Electric Energy Storage; a range of CPD accredited Technical Sessions; and a newly introduced CEO Roundtable in which industry leaders engaged in peer-to-peer discussions on emerging market opportunities in renewables, critical backup power sectors, and grid investment plans.
The 2023 event also hosted the return of Middle East Energy’s successful Hosted Buyer Programme, which brought key industry stakeholders, investors, and suppliers from across the globe in direct contact with more than 100 direct purchasing authorisers and influencers.
The event’s much-expanded programme won acclaim from exhibitors, among them Ashish Pareek, International Marketing Head of the UK’s Luminous Energy Ltd. “Being a consistent exhibitor at this show, we have witnessed the visible transition in not just the power or energy sector, but also the Middle East Energy platform,” he said. “We really appreciate the effort that has gone into making this a more integrated and seamless experience and a stronger brand.”
The re-energised programme also impressed overseas visitors with American Haidar Al Saadi, General Manager of the AnA Group, now considering joining Middle East Energy’s exhibitor ranks.
“I had an outstanding experience and met a lot of potential customers and suppliers, which has made me consider participating next year as an exhibitor to elevate my company’s presence in the Middle East, especially in the sector where we can meet the increasing demand for energy solution and empower the energy transition,” he said.
With the success of the event now confirmed, Informa Markets has turned its attention to 2024, when Middle East Energy will run from April 20-24.
“We are reviewing all the feedback from exhibitors and conference participants to ensure Middle East Energy remains at the vanguard of industry knowledge-sharing and business generation,” added Mohammed. “The region will continue on its mission to achieve net zero ambitions, which demands massive investment, and we will be closely following the outputs of the UAE’s hosting of COP 28 in November 2023 to ensure its impact and focus is reflected in our event next April.”
Middle East Energy 2023 was supported by diamond sponsors Alfanar, as well as platinum sponsors Baudouin and Riyadh Cables Group. Ducab, Legnano Teknoelectric Company, Bahra Electric, and Perkins were gold-level sponsors, while Riello UPS and Stamford AvK were silver sponsors. Lucy Electric was transmission and distribution sector sponsor, Eaton was technology partner, while Intersolar Middle East and Electrical Energy Storage were supporting exhibition partners and Energy Intelligence was energy markets information partner.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.