Global More Electric Aircraft Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Industry Share, Drivers, And Trends

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “More Electric Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the more electric aircraft market. As per TBRC’s more electric aircraft global market forecast, the more-electric market size is expected to grow to $4.80 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

The growth in the more electric aircraft global market is due to increase air passenger traffic. Europe region is expected to hold the largest more electric aircraft global market share. Major players in the more electric aircraft global market include AMETEK Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bombardier Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., GE Aviation.

More Electric Aircraft Global Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, or Hybrid Wing

• By Aircraft System: Propulsion System, Airframe System

• By Application: Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, and Energy Storage

• By End User: Civil, Military

• By Geography: The global more electric aircraft global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A more electric aircraft is one that uses a higher proportion of electrical secondary power than a legacy or traditional aircraft. Electric motors produce electricity more efficiently than combustion of fossil fuels in an aviation engine.

The Table Of Content For The More Electric Aircraft Global Market Include:

1. More Electric Aircraft Market Executive Summary

2. More Electric Aircraft Market Characteristics

3. More Electric Aircraft Market Trends

4. More Electric Aircraft Market Drivers And Restraints

5. More Electric Aircraft Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. More Electric Aircraft Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. More Electric Aircraft Market Competitor Landscape

27. More Electric Aircraft Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. More Electric Aircraft Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

