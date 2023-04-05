Fresh Mouth to Showcase Nano Silver Toothpaste at the New Living Expo 2023

It's a premier product that's revolutionizing the oral care industry, and we're confident that attendees will be impressed with its many benefits.”
— Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth
PALOS PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Mouth, a leading provider of oral health products, is excited to announce its participation in the New Living Expo at the Marin Center in San Rafael, California from April 14th to 16th, 2023. This is an exciting opportunity for Fresh Mouth to showcase its innovative products, including its premier product, Nano Silver Toothpaste.
Nano Silver Toothpaste is a cutting-edge oral care product that uses nanotechnology to deliver superior cleaning and antimicrobial properties. The toothpaste contains silver nanoparticles that have been shown to effectively kill bacteria and prevent the formation of plaque and cavities.
In addition to its antimicrobial properties, Nano Silver Toothpaste is also designed to promote optimal oral health. The toothpaste contains essential oils, herbs, and minerals that work together to strengthen teeth, freshen breath, and promote healthy gums.
"We're proud to showcase Nano Silver Toothpaste at this year's New Living Expo," said Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth. "It's a premier product that's revolutionizing the oral care industry, and we're confident that attendees will be impressed with its many benefits."
Fresh Mouth's booth will feature informative displays and interactive demonstrations, allowing attendees to learn more about Nano Silver Toothpaste and experience its superior cleaning and antimicrobial properties firsthand. The company's knowledgeable representatives will also be on hand to answer any questions and provide helpful tips for improving oral health.
In addition to Nano Silver Toothpaste, Fresh Mouth will also be showcasing its other innovative products, including its ozone generator, water filtration system, and other oral health products.
"We're excited to be a part of the New Living Expo and to share our innovative products with attendees," said Larry Oberheu. "At Fresh Mouth, we're committed to promoting optimal health and well-being through our cutting-edge oral care products, and we look forward to demonstrating their many benefits at the event."
For more information on Fresh Mouth and its products, including Nano Silver Toothpaste, visit the company's website at www.freshmouthclub.com. To learn more about the New Living Expo and to purchase tickets for the event, visit www.newlivingexpo.com.
Larry Oberheu
Fresh Mouth
+1 800-590-7920
Larry@freshmouthclub.com
You just read:
Fresh Mouth to Showcase Nano Silver Toothpaste at the New Living Expo 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Larry Oberheu
Fresh Mouth
+1 800-590-7920
Larry@freshmouthclub.com