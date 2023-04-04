Green Coatings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Green Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Green Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the green coatings global market. As per TBRC’s green coatings market forecast, the green coatings global market size is expected to reach $129.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.98%.
Significant growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the green coating market. Europe is expected to hold the largest green coatings market share. Major players in the green coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, Asian Paints Limited.
Green Coatings Market Segments
• By Type: Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings, High-Solids Coatings, Radiation Cure Coatings
• By Source: Vegetable Oil, Soy Bean, Castor Oil, Clay, Other Sources
• By End-Use Industry: Industrial, Architectural, Automotive, Packaging, Other End-Use Industries
Green coatings refer to coatings that are beneficial to the environment and produce essentially no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and are derived from natural sources such as vegetable oil, soybean, castor oil, milk, and clay to reduce chemical content in paints. The green coatings are used to protect the surfaces of the roof and siding from UV deterioration and normal weathering and improve the efficiency of equipment employed in various industries, such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, mining, aviation, aerospace, and marine.
The Table Of Content For The Green Coatings Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Green Coatings Market Characteristics
3. Green Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Green Coatings Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Green Coatings Market Size And Growth
6. Green Coatings Market Segmentation
……
25. Green Coatings Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Green Coatings Market Competitor Landscape
27. Green Coatings Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Green Coatings Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
