Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Industry Outlook – Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, And Trends

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 4, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Line Maintenance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the aircraft line maintenance market. As per TBRC’s aircraft line maintenance market forecast, the aircraft line maintenance market is expected to reach $25.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growth in the aircraft line maintenance global market is due to an increase in passenger air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft line maintenance global market share. Major players in the aircraft line maintenance market include Avia Solutions Group, BCT Aviation Maintenance, British Airways, Delta Air Lines Inc., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited.

Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Segments

• By Service: Component Replacement and Rigging Service, Defect Rectification Service, Engine and APU Service, Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service, Line Station Setup and Management Service
• By Type: Transit Checks, Routine Checks
• By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Other Aircraft Types
• By Technology: Traditional Line Maintenance, Digital Line Maintenance
• By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation
• By Geography: The global aircraft line maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft line maintenance refers to the repair, inspection, or modification of an aircraft. It is used to evaluate and rectify any defects in aircraft. The core objective of aircraft line maintenance is to complete tasks while the aircraft is still in service and fit to fly.

The Table Of Content For The Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Include:

1. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Executive Summary
2. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Characteristics
3. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Trends
4. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size And Growth Rate
25. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Competitor Landscape
27. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

