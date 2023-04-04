New Children's Book "Hagatha and the Miracle" Teaches Kids the Power of Kindness

NEW HARTFORD, CT, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's author Ruth M. Amutice has released a new book that aims to teach kids the importance of kindness in today's world. "Hagatha and the Miracle" is a heartwarming tale about a witch who learns the power of kindness from observing children in a country school.
The story follows Hagatha, who is tired of watching adults in the city and believes that children have much to teach her. She shape-shifts into objects in an elementary school classroom, where she observes a bully at work. The story teaches children that even small acts of kindness can have a big impact and can help to overcome difficult situations.
Author Ruth M. Amutice draws on her 36 years of experience as an elementary school teacher to create a heartwarming tale that is perfect for children of all ages. The story is set in a country school, where community building is an important part of everyday life. The author's close associations with her students taught her the importance of building strong communities in both the classroom and larger domains.
About the Author: Ruth M. Amutice is a 36-year veteran elementary school teacher. She has a deep passion for community building and believes in the power of kindness to transform lives. In addition to "Hagatha and the Miracle," She has authored several other books for children.
