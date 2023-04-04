Social Casino Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Social Casino Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Social Casino Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the social casino market. As per TBRC’s social casino global market forecast, the social casino global market size is expected to grow to $10.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The increase in the proliferation of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the social casino market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest social casino global market share. Major players in the social casino global marke¬t include Zynga Inc., International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Social Casino Market Segments

1) By Type: Casual Games, Free Game, Turn-Based Game, Other Types

2) By Application: Free, Toll

3) By End-User: Gaming Population, Mobile Users

Social casino refers to an online gaming application or website that allows players to interact on a common platform without any hindrance to playing popular gambling for free. It can be played by downloading the gaming application on a computer or mobile phone. These games do not always need monetary payment to play, instead, the players seek virtual payments.

The Table Of Content For The Social Casino Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Social Casino Market Characteristics

3. Social Casino Market Trends And Strategies

4. Social Casino Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Social Casino Market Size And Growth

……

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Social Casino Market

29. Social Casino Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



