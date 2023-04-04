Industrial Air Chiller Market: Growing Demand for Temperature Control in Various Industries

Industrial Air Chiller Market..

Industrial Air Chiller Market by Type (Centrifugal Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers, Scroll Compressor Chillers, Screw Driven Chillers)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial air chillers are devices that use chilled air to remove heat from industrial processes and maintain a specific temperature. These chillers are widely used in industries such as food and beverage, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, among others, to control temperature and humidity levels. The global industrial air chiller market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10362

The growing demand for temperature control in various industries is a significant driver of the industrial air chiller market's growth. Temperature control is essential in many industrial processes to ensure product quality, prevent equipment damage, and increase efficiency. Industrial air chillers are used to maintain precise temperature and humidity levels in various processes, such as cooling and freezing food products, controlling the temperature of machinery and equipment, and preventing overheating of electronic components.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of industrial air chillers in the food and beverage industry is driving the market's growth. The food and beverage industry requires precise temperature control to ensure product quality and safety. Industrial air chillers are used for cooling and freezing food products, such as meat, poultry, and seafood, and for controlling the temperature of food processing equipment. The demand for processed and packaged food products is increasing worldwide, leading to increased demand for industrial air chillers in the food and beverage industry.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b3ea3513e4f9c8ac8ae4e8605b039d15

The growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient air chillers is another factor driving the industrial air chiller market's growth. With increasing environmental concerns and rising energy costs, industries are looking for air chillers that are eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Manufacturers are focusing on developing air chillers that use eco-friendly refrigerants, such as R-410A and R-134a, and are energy-efficient, leading to cost savings and reduced carbon footprint.

The industrial air chiller market can be segmented based on type, capacity, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into portable air chillers and stationary air chillers. Portable air chillers are compact and can be moved easily from one location to another, making them suitable for small-scale industrial applications. Stationary air chillers, on the other hand, are designed for larger industrial applications and are fixed in one location.

Based on capacity, the market can be segmented into up to 100 kW, 100-500 kW, 500-1000 kW, and above 1000 kW. Industrial air chillers with a capacity of up to 100 kW are suitable for small-scale industrial applications, while those with a capacity of above 1000 kW are suitable for large-scale industrial applications.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into food and beverage, plastics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of industrial air chillers, followed by the plastics and pharmaceuticals industries.

North America dominates the industrial air chiller market due to the high demand for temperature control in various industries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing industrialization and the increasing demand for industrial air chillers in the food and beverage and pharmaceuticals industries.

Some of the key players in the industrial air chiller market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Trane Technologies plc, and United Technologies Corporation, among others. These companies are focusing on developing advanced and energy-efficient industrial air chillers to cater to the growing demand from various industries.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10362

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the industrial air chiller market report include Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., GEM Orion Machinery Private Limited, Hiver Aircon Pvt.Ltd, Jiangsu Huazhao Refrigeration Equipment CO., Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Trane Technologies Company, LLC.

In conclusion, the industrial air chiller market is witnessing significant growth due to the growing demand for temperature control in various industries