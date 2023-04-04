Utah Transit Authority Upgrades Core Vehicle Maintenance Facilities with Stertil-Koni Lifts to Speed Repairs, Boost Efficiency, Enhance Safety

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has recently completed the installation of a broad array of the company's ALI (Automotive Lift Institute) certified vehicle lifts at several Utah Transit Authority (UTA) maintenance locations – all designed to speed vehicle servicing, boost efficiency and enhance technician safety.

STEVENSVILLE, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has recently completed the installation of a broad array of the company's ALI (Automotive Lift Institute) certified vehicle lifts at several Utah Transit Authority (UTA) maintenance locations – all designed to speed vehicle servicing, boost efficiency and enhance technician safety.

The stakes are high. UTA provides public bus service to customers throughout the entire Wasatch Front – an area that covers more than 1,400 square miles -- and in a typical year will provide approximately 20 million bus trips. The organization's mission is equally powerful: "The Utah Transit Authority moves Utah to a stronger economy, a cleaner environment, increased mobility, greater access to opportunity, and a better quality of life—all driven by safe, reliable transportation."

That is precisely why ensuring vehicle uptime – supported by the latest technology -- is so critical to the people of the region. Enter Stertil-Koni, which has provided multiple categories of heavy duty vehicle lifting systems to several of UTA's maintenance facilities, including the recently expanded Meadowbrook Maintenance Facility, now with seven new service bays – all of which service UTA's core bus fleet numbering 212 buses.

Noted Riley Williams, Manager of Vehicle Performance and Maintenance and someone who has served UTA for nearly a decade. "We never turn off the lights, and our ultimate mission at UTA is to move people, and to get riders safely where they need to be."

Williams supervises the Meadowbrook Facility, which is UTA's largest, with 34 bus bays, 48 technicians, and around-the-clock operation, 365 days a year. He and his team maintain a fleet of 40-foot diesel Gillig and New Flyer/MCI buses that last year transported 6.7 million riders. They also service UTA's classic fleet of five vintage buses, used extensively for promotional events.

To keep all its buses in peak operating condition, UTA recently completed a new addition to the Meadowbrook facility, outfitted with cutting edge heavy duty vehicle lifting systems from Stertil-Koni. Williams reports, "We really like Stertil-Koni and use its inground piston Diamond Lift, Wireless Mobile Column Lifts, and inground scissor-style ECO 90 and ECO 60 lifts. My mechanics prefer ECOLIFTS because they help them tackle any job. They are ergonomic, safe, and you can set them up to engage with the lifting points very easily for speed, with no failures."

He continues, "Stertil-Koni lifts also allow our techs to make repairs more easily and quickly. After all, my goal is to get our team the very best tools and equipment to get the work done. In sum, everyone is very happy with Stertil-Koni, and so am I, particularly because they make my job so much easier."

And, helping to make it all happen – from sales and installation to training and support – was Stertil-Koni's Salt Lake City-based exclusive distributor, Rocky Mountain Lifts. The company is led by its owner and founder, Scott Terry, who commented: "If it's right for the customer, Stertil-Koni and Rocky Mountain Lifts will make it happen. In the process, we are committed to delivering exceptional customer care and are extremely proud to be of service to UTA."

Added Williams, "Scott Terry and Stertil-Koni share our vision that safety is priority number one. In fact, when buses are on Stertil-Koni lifts, the mechanics feel very safe. That's been proven and were put to the test in 2020. Then, we experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake here. When it happened, we had buses on the Mobile Column Lifts and ECOLIFTS and everything held up just fine."

"What's more," he continued, if I need service or parts, Rocky Mountain Lifts are on it right away. They also offer us training when they install lifts, which is very helpful. Because of that I can make sure my technicians know how the equipment functions so there are no safety mishaps."

About Stertil-Koni USA

Stertil-Koni - proud to be a Buy America company - is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

Media Contact

Paul Feldman, Stertil-Koni USA, 4106439001, paul.feldman@stertil-koni.com

SOURCE Stertil-Koni USA