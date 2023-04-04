Crypto 4 A Cause Set to Deploy its Blockchain Within the Year After Successful Sandbox Georli Testnet Trial

UNITED STATES - April 3, 2023 - Crypto 4 A Cause (C4C), a blockchain network pioneering the creation of a blockchain that supports and sustains charitable and health-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives, is set to deploy its blockchain within the year. The deployment follows a successful trial on the Sandbox Georli TestNet.

The blockchain network shall adopt a Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism with a limited number of pre-approved validators or authorities responsible for validating transactions and creating new blocks on the blockchain. These validators are chosen based on their reputation, identity, or other factors, and are trusted to act in the best interest of the network. The C4C blockchain is scheduled to deploy on the test net this month, and from the progress made so far, it takes just 5 seconds to create a block on the C4C network. However, the developers are working tirelessly to reduce the block creation time to 2.1 seconds.

The C4C blockchain is set to revolutionize the way charitable and health-focused initiatives are funded, with the network being designed to support transparency, accountability, and effectiveness. This is expected to encourage more people to donate to charitable causes, thereby increasing the impact of these initiatives.

The C4C Blockchain: What sets it apart?

Unlike traditional financial systems, the C4C blockchain is designed to be trust-less, meaning that it does not require a central authority to govern transactions. Instead, the network is managed by a distributed set of validators and members who ensure that transactions are processed quickly and efficiently.

The blockchain is also designed to support smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts that can be programmed to automatically trigger certain actions when specific conditions are met. This makes it easier for charitable organizations to create and manage initiatives that are targeted towards specific goals.

The C4C blockchain is also designed to be transparent and auditable, allowing anyone to verify transactions and ensure that funds are being used for their intended purposes. This is particularly important for charitable initiatives, as it ensures that donors can have confidence in the organizations they are supporting.

The C4C blockchain in actionThe potential impact of the C4C blockchain can be seen in the way it has already been used to support a range of charitable initiatives.

Thanks to C4C's blockchain, donors are able to track their donations in real time and ensure that their contributions are being used to support those in need. This level of transparency and accountability is essential for building trust between donors and charitable organizations.

Looking to the futureWith the successful trial of the blockchain on the Sandbox Georli TestNet, C4C is now preparing for its official deployment. The network is expected to attract a wide range of charitable organizations and donors, who will be able to take advantage of its transparent, auditable and efficient design.

Final ThoughtsAs C4C continues to develop its blockchain and work towards reducing block creation time, it is clear that the network has the potential to transform the way charitable initiatives are funded and managed. By supporting transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, C4C is paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

For those interested in supporting charitable and health-focused initiatives through decentralized finance, the C4C blockchain presents an exciting opportunity. Stay updated on the progress of C4C's blockchain deployment and consider getting involved by following the project on Twitter. You can also follow up on Dex-Trade here or explore other options for contributing to their initiatives here.

Reference: https://www.brandpublished.com/crypto-4-a-cause-set-to-deploy-its-blockchain-within-the-year-after-successful-sandbox-georli-testnet-trial/

Media Contact

Crypto 4 A Cause

Media Relations

United States