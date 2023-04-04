Global Smart Traffic Camera Industry Statistics – Forecast Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Traffic Camera Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart traffic camera market. As per TBRC’s smart traffic camera global market forecast, the smart traffic camera global market size is expected to grow to $21.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The growth in the smart traffic camera market is due to increase in government concerns related to public safety. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart traffic camera global market share. Major players in the smart traffic camera market include Axis Communications AB, Jenoptik AG, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Tattile S.r.l.

Smart Traffic Camera Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, and Service
• By Camera Type: Fixed Cameras, Mobile Speed Camera, Red Light Camera, Surveillance Camera, Traffic Monitoring Camera, ANPR Camera, Other Camera Types
• By Deployment Model: Traffic Monitoring, Traffic Enforcement
• By Application: Surveillance And Traffic Management, Toll Management, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global smart traffic camera market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart traffic cameras are devices used for monitoring intersections and improving pedestrian safety. These can be integrated with various technologies to reduce distractions and increase road safety by catching drivers using their phones or other electronic devices while driving. These cameras have high resolution and sensors for collecting real-time information and optimizing the traffic flow of vehicles.

The Table Of Content For The Smart Traffic Camera Market Include:
1. Smart Traffic Camera Market Executive Summary
2. Smart Traffic Camera Market Characteristics
3. Smart Traffic Camera Market Trends
4. Smart Traffic Camera Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Smart Traffic Camera Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Smart Traffic Camera Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Smart Traffic Camera Market Competitor Landscape
27. Smart Traffic Camera Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Smart Traffic Camera Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


