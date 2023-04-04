Homicide: 600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the 600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 9:31 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. Shortly after, a third victim, an adult male, was located in Prince George’s County and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the third victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Sergio Nicolas Rosario Arias, of Bronx, NY.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.