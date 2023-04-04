Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Downing Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 1400 block of Downing Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:46 am, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, 27-year-old Erin Sheffey, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). A firearm was recovered. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.