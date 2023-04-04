Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 2900 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:46 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located three adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. One adult male victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries. A short time later, a fourth adult male victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.

The vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.