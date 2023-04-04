Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 5000 Block of Astor Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping offense that occurred Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 5000 block of Astor Place, Southeast.

At approximately 12:20 pm, the suspect was allowed into a residence at the listed location. While inside the location, the suspect took the victim, who is a juvenile male, and fled the scene without the parents' permission. During the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that the suspect knew the victim. A short time later, the victim was located in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, 24-year-old Eric Eddings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.