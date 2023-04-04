Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 5000 Block of Astor Place, Southeast

There were 2,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,360 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping offense that occurred Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 5000 block of Astor Place, Southeast.
At approximately 12:20 pm, the suspect was allowed into a residence at the listed location. While inside the location, the suspect took the victim, who is a juvenile male, and fled the scene without the parents' permission. During the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that the suspect knew the victim. A short time later, the victim was located in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. No injuries were reported.
On Sunday, April 2, 2023, 24-year-old Eric Eddings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.