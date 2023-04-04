Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,360 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 5000 Block of Astor Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping offense that occurred Sunday, April 2, 2023, in the 5000 block of Astor Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:20 pm, the suspect was allowed into a residence at the listed location. While inside the location, the suspect took the victim, who is a juvenile male, and fled the scene without the parents' permission. During the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that the suspect knew the victim. A short time later, the victim was located in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast.  No injuries were reported.

 

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, 24-year-old Eric Eddings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 5000 Block of Astor Place, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more