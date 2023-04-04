Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:40 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 24-year-old Tyquan Jennings, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) in reference to this offense.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.