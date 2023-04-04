3D Imaging Forecast Market Size, Industry Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's 3D Imaging Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “3D Imaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3D imaging market. As per TBRC’s 3D imaging market forecast, the 3D imaging market size is expected to grow to $65.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

The growth in the 3D imaging global market is due to increased usage of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3D imaging global market share. Major players in the 3D imaging global market include Able Software Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh, Faro, Philips Healthcare.

3D Imaging Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Hardware, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On - premises

• By Application: 3D Modeling, 3D Scanning, Layout and Animation, 3D Rendering, Image Reconstruction

• By Vertical: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Architecture and Construction, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Other Verticals (Energy and Utilities, Education, Agricultural irrigation, and BFSI)

• By Geography: The global 3D imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D imaging is a method of creating the illusion of depth in a photograph by converting two-dimensional data into a three-dimensional representation. It is used for a variety of functions in a variety of applications because it is environmentally safe, easily transmitted, and convenient. This is a useful tool for quality control procedures in businesses.

