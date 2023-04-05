Fresh Mouth Launches New Toothpaste with Nano Silver Particles, Offers a Natural, Non-Fluoride Alternative

We are proud to offer a natural and effective alternative to traditional fluoride toothpaste...”
PALOS PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Mouth, a leading provider of dental care products, has launched a new line of non-fluoride toothpaste infused with nano silver particles, designed to offer an effective and natural alternative to traditional fluoride toothpaste.
The nano silver particles in the toothpaste have antibacterial properties, which can help reduce the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. This can be beneficial for preventing cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.
The non-fluoride formula is also ideal for those who prefer to avoid fluoride in their dental care routine. Fluoride is a mineral that is often added to toothpaste to help strengthen tooth enamel and prevent cavities. However, some people are concerned about the potential risks associated with fluoride.
"We are proud to offer a natural and effective alternative to traditional fluoride toothpaste," said Larry Oberheu, CEO of Fresh Mouth. "Our non-fluoride, nano silver toothpaste is made with carefully selected ingredients to promote good oral health and provide long-lasting fresh breath. Without harmful additives."
In addition to its antibacterial properties, the nano silver particles in the toothpaste are also known for their durability, providing long-lasting protection against harmful bacteria in the mouth.
Fresh Mouth's non-fluoride, nano silver toothpaste is suitable for people of all ages. The product is now available for purchase online at www.freshmouthclub.com, on Amazon, and Walmart’s online store.
For more information about Fresh Mouth's non-fluoride, nano silver toothpaste and other dental care products, please visit our website at www.freshmouthclub.com.
About Fresh Mouth
Fresh Mouth is a leading provider of dental care products, committed to helping people achieve healthy and strong teeth. The company's products are carefully formulated using the latest dental research and technology, and are designed to meet the specific needs of its customers.
