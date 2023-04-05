Fresh Mouth Launches New Electric Sonic Toothbrush with Unmatched Vibration Power and UV Light Sanitizer

PALOS PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh Mouth, a leading oral care brand, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest innovation - the Electric Sonic Toothbrush. Designed with advanced features and superior technology, the new toothbrush offers unmatched vibration power and a built-in UV light sanitizer, making it the ideal tool for achieving optimal oral hygiene. Additionally, a subscription service is now available with this unit, providing customers with even more convenience and savings.
The Electric Sonic Toothbrush from Fresh Mouth boasts an incredible 48,000 vibrations per minute (VPM), one of the highest on the market, making it highly effective at removing plaque and promoting healthy teeth and gums. In addition, the toothbrush features a unique polish mode that not only cleans teeth but also polishes them to a glass-like finish, leaving them shiny and smooth.
"We are extremely proud to launch our new Electric Sonic Toothbrush, which has been designed to meet the highest standards of oral care," said a spokesperson for Fresh Mouth. "We understand the importance of a clean and healthy mouth, and we believe our toothbrush is the perfect tool for achieving this. With its powerful vibration, unique polish mode, and built-in UV light sanitizer, our toothbrush is the ultimate solution for maintaining optimal oral hygiene."
The built-in UV light sanitizer is a key feature of the Electric Sonic Toothbrush. It uses ultraviolet light to kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria that can accumulate on toothbrush bristles, making it one of the most effective ways to keep a toothbrush clean and sanitary. This is especially important considering that toothbrushes can harbor millions of bacteria, which can be harmful to oral health.
Fresh Mouth's Electric Sonic Toothbrush is available online at www.freshmouthclub.com In addition, customers can now subscribe to receive new brush heads every 1-, 2-, or 3-month intervals, ensuring they always have a fresh, clean brush head to use. The subscription service is available for just $21.99 and includes the Nano-Silver toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and a new brush head every 1, 2, or 3 months, providing customers with even more convenience and savings.
The Electric Sonic Toothbrush and subscription service from Fresh Mouth are available now. For more information, please visit Fresh Mouth's website. www.freshmouthclub.com
About Fresh Mouth
Fresh Mouth is a leading oral care brand dedicated to providing superior dental hygiene solutions to consumers. Its products are formulated using the latest advancements in oral care technology and are designed to promote healthy teeth, gums, and overall oral health.
