Australian Governor-General begins State visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Australian Governor-General David Hurley and his spouse Linda Hurley arrived in Hanoi on April 3 afternoon, beginning their State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Võ Văn Thưởng.

This is the first foreign leader paying a State visit to Việt Nam in 2023, and also the first national guest that the President of Việt Nam has received in his new position. The visit is part of activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Hurley and his entourage will lay wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, and President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội; attend an official welcome ceremony; hold talks with President Võ Văn Thưởng; and have meetings with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

The Vietnamese President and the Governor-General will jointly visit Việt Nam's peacekeeping force.

Hurley and his spouse will attend events to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic ties, and educational and people-to-people exchange activities in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City; meet alumni who graduated from Australian universities; and visit educational institutions in HCM City.

The visit, which is a prominent milestone in the year celebrating the Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic ties, is expected to contribute to further strengthening the bilateral relations and the strategic trust between the two countries. — VNS