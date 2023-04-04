GM Cabs Launches Taxi-Share 2023, Revolutionizing the Transport Industry in Australia

GM Cabs Australia begins round table talks around the taxi – rideshare model and it could look like in 2025, GM Cabs is working hard to hybrid a solution for Sydney Siders.

GM Cabs, the integral taxi service in Australia with a network of 30,000 taxis, proudly announces the official launch of Taxi-Share 2023, a progressive and hybrid taxi service that combines the best of taxis and rideshare under the GM Cabs brand. Speaking on this latest development, Director of Marketing, Leila Diab, explains, “GM Cabs has always been a intergral Taxi Service in Australia. With our corporate travel growing M-O-M we see the demand trippling due to rideshare surge and the overpriced systematic fare calculation.”

With the launch of Taxi-Share 2023, GM Cabs is set to revolutionize the transport industry in Australia. The team is working hard to find the perfect taxi hybrid model that meets the needs of both traditional taxis and rideshare taxis while prioritizing customer satisfaction. According to the company, it aims to provide a transport service that offers a fixed metering system that customers love.

GM Cabs takes pride in offering premium safe rides, ensuring passengers feel secure while riding with them. Unlike taxi services that hit customers with hidden costs and surge pricing, they believe in transparency and honesty, offering fair and affordable pricing without any unexpected fees. Customers who choose GM Cabs can also expect a 100% satisfaction guarantee. From the moment of booking to the second of arrival, GM Cabs strives to provide the best possible experience.

GM Cabs further understands that everyone has different needs and preferences, which is why they offer various cab options to fit customers' lifestyles. Whether people need a 7-seat maxi cab, 11-seat maxi cab, or 4-seat standard taxi, GM Cabs has them covered. Moreover, their vehicles are always clean, well-maintained, and sanitized to ensure customer safety and comfort. It also helps that the company has a team of dependable drivers who are there to pick people up before or at the estimated time, so customers can easily arrive on time and attend an appointment.

With the launch of Taxi-Share 2023, GM Cabs is poised to change the way people think about taxi services and provide a unique and innovative transport solution that meets the needs of all customers.

For more information about GM Cabs, do visit https://gmcabs.com.au/

