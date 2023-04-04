Fectar Announces Strategic Partnership with UK-based Company RedboxVR

London - 3 April, 2023 - Dutch software company Fectar has partnered with English tech company RedboxVR in London. This took place at BETT, the world's largest technology trade fair. This partnership means that RedboxVR will include Fectar's software in its multi-user Virtual Reality Kits.

Geared towards education, Redbox's kits provide an unprecedented hands-on experience for students. They can use the RedboxVR classroom kit to explore a wide variety of environments - from the Great Wall of China to a walk on Mars.

"Our partnership brings Fectar's cutting-edge software to our kits and enhances the educational experience for students around the world," states Redbox VR.Fectar is a fast-growing AR and VR software company that provides an innovative platform for creating, sharing and experiencing Augmented and Virtual Reality content. "Our user-friendly tools make it easy for teachers and students to create engaging lessons and presentations, making it an excellent fit with RedboxVR's educational solutions", says Eugène Kuipers, CEO of Fectar.

Fectar is suitable for all experience levels. Its free 3D templates can be tried out by people not yet familiar with AR/VR. However, professionals can create amazing animated interactive 3D environments using so-called Unity asset bundles.The partnership between Fectar and RedboxVR is the next step in revolutionising the way students learn: creating an interactive educational experience that is second to none.

