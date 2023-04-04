Mocco Network Launches World's First Digital Asset Trading Platform Using AI Technology

Mocco Network introduces a sustainable and innovative trading platform that empowers individuals to take control of their financial future.

Mocco Network proudly announces the launch of the world's first digital asset trading platform that utilizes AI technology. The platform aims to revolutionize the financial industry by offering a sustainable and intuitive trading experience to users.

Digital investors worldwide have been paying enormous trading costs that shrink their proposed returns yearly. Mocco Network was created to eliminate this worry and replace it with an exchange platform where investors can pay as little as nothing. The platform offers highly competitive fees, access to top-tier cryptocurrency markets, secure asset management, and a robust REST API that seamlessly interacts with their advanced trading engine.

Mocco Network's mission is to provide a seamless and intuitive trading experience that empowers individuals to take control of their financial future. The platform aims to promote financial inclusion and innovation to create a more equitable and sustainable world. The team believes that every human being deserves access to the crypto industry, just like traditional financial services that can help empower them to make their lives easier by allowing people to transact across borders without restrictions or high fees.

The Mocco Network ecosystem is built on core values such as innovation, transparency, and user-friendliness. The platform's highly experienced team is dedicated to continuing to revolutionize the ecosystem with innovative solutions. The Mocco Token, $Mocco, is the proprietary token for the Mocco Network ecosystem. It is the currency that keeps the ecosystem functional, and it is the passkey to the exclusive services offered by the platform.

$Mocco is used to trigger Zero Fees on spot trades in the Mocco Network exchange. It is also the utility token to explore the exclusive AI-Trader and AI-powered Launchpad. Furthermore, it serves as the governance token for the platform's DEX and other future projects.

Mocco Network's $Mocco holders enjoy zero trading fees on spot trading on the Mocco Network Exchange after holding $Mocco for over 160 days, while holders with less holding period enjoy highly discounted trading fees. Additionally, all token holders have exclusive access to events, research, projects, and discourse on the platform. When the platform launches new products or services, token holders are always the first set of investors to use them.

In conclusion, Mocco Network introduces a revolutionary digital asset trading platform that utilizes AI technology to empower individuals to take control of their financial future. The platform charges zero or low fees and offers highly competitive fees, access to top-tier cryptocurrency markets, secure asset management, and a robust REST API that seamlessly interacts with their advanced trading engine. For more information, visit the Mocco Network website or read the whitepaper.

Media Contact

Company Name: Mocco Network

Contact Person: Dastan Kenzhebekovic

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://mocco.network



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Mocco Network Launches World\'s First Digital Asset Trading Platform Using AI Technology