New book serves as an exhaustive reference guide, an uplifting devotional and a fount of theological and mystical knowledge

Deacon Albert Graham announces the release of 'Revelation, Mystical Phenomena and Divine Promises'

LA PLATA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deacon Albert Graham announces his return to the publishing scene with the release of "Revelation, Mystical Phenomena and Divine Promises" (published by Trafford Publishing) which explores 43 mystical phenomena and depicts imagery of artists showing saints experiencing such phenomena.

This book is an exhaustive reference guide, an uplifting devotional, and a fount of theological and mystical knowledge. It points out to the reader that God has been and still is communicating to His creatures through miracles, wonders, private revelations and a host of mystical phenomena for over 2,000 years. A special chapter in this work deals with some saints and holy people who have had private revelations about or visits from souls in purgatory, hell or heaven. Another chapter and several of the appendixes are devoted to Marian apparitions including those approved, not approved and appending a decision by the church.

By far, one of the greatest strengths of this undertaking is the identification of some 43 categories of concomitant extraordinary phenomena and some of the saints and holy people who have experienced them. Color paintings by artists are depicted of some saints experiencing such mystical phenomena. Another unique feature of the book is a listing of some 600 individuals from the 13th to the 21st centuries who bore the stigmata. By knowing that God is present and alive to his people, this book may help bring others to a deeper faith in God.

"Many in our society and culture have lost their sense of the miraculous, otherworldly and supernatural. It is my hope that this book will appeal to people of all faith and religion to strengthen their spirituality knowing that God is ever present and alive to His people. It may help to bring unbelievers to awareness, seekers to belief and believers to a deeper faith in God," Graham says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "That God still intervenes in human affairs through voices, visions, apparitions, locutions, miracles, signs and wonders." For more details about the book, please visit, https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840134-revelation-mystical-phenomena-and-divine-promises

"Revelation, Mystical Phenomena and Divine Promises"

By Deacon Albert Graham

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 638 pages | ISBN 9781698712703

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 638 pages | ISBN 9781698712680

E-Book | 638 pages | ISBN 9781698712697

About the Author

Albert E. Graham lives in La Plata, Maryland. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1957 with a BA in history. The following year, he completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and was commissioned and ensign in the U.S. Navy. After a three-year stint, which included teaching Russian at the U.S. Naval Academy, he returned to civilian life. He received a master's degree in Soviet area studies from Georgetown University (1970) while continuing to work for the Library of Congress where he became Deputy Chief of the European Division. During the course of his civilian life, Graham was also active in the Naval Reserve, attaining the rank of captain. Upon retirement from government service in 2001, Graham entered the Diaconate Program of the Archdiocese of Washington and was ordained a permanent deacon in 2004. He ministered in that capacity to the congregation of Sacred Heart in La Plata, Maryland until his retirement in 2020. He has been married for 58 years to his wife Fernande. They have been blessed with five children and 11 grandchildren.

