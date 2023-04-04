Kenwood Management Executes Two Retail Leases in Reston Herndon Business Park

Kenwood Management is pleased to announce the execution of two recent retail leases in Reston Herndon Business Park. With these leases, the Park is now 98% occupied.

Salon de Muse, a high-end hair salon, executed a 5-year lease for the property. They specialize in cuts, color, extensions, and hair treatments. Owners Wendy and Amanda have an extensive customer following, each with over 15 years of experience.

Additionally, Nordic Knot, a specialty pretzel baker, also executed a 5 -year lease within the building.

For both lease transactions, Kenwood was represented by Phil Ackley.

Owners Melissa Romano and Eric Lundberg hand-make pretzels from all-natural and organic ingredients and hand-milled grains, then bake them to order. They incorporate traditional “Nordic” dough and hand-grind specialty grains such as dark malted barley and dark wheat to create a specialty dark “Brewers Grain” dough unlike any other.

Who Is Kenwood Management?

Kenwood Management is a Bethesda-based commercial property owner and manager with a portfolio of 1.4 million square feet of office, medical, flex, and warehouse space in the Washington, DC, and Baltimore, MD, markets.

Founded in early 1997 by Hank Bowis and Phil Ackley, Kenwood was created to attract private equity from long-term investors and provide superior property management services to business owners throughout the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

The company’s unique approach to multi-tenant real estate includes the following:

- Managing only the properties they own

- Investing for the long term

- Personal investment in every property by the company’s principals

- Prioritizing tenant renewals

- Loyalty, honesty, integrity, respect, and fairness always

Kenwood Management believes in providing commercial spaces and building a community that helps businesses succeed. Upon the execution of these two new leases, Holly Harmon, Property Manager for Kenwood Management, mentioned, “We are so excited to welcome Nordic Knot and Salon de Muse to Reston Herndon Business Park.”

About Reston Herndon Business Park

Reston Herndon Business Park features a combination of retail and warehouse spaces and is located near the intersection of The Fairfax County Parkway and Spring Street. The Park is currently 98% leased to various national and local businesses, including Volkswagen of America, General Dynamics, Habitat for Humanity, and Offenbacher Outdoor Furniture.

For more information about Kenwood and the company’s approach to multi-tenant real estate, visit www.kenwoodmgt.com/about-us.

