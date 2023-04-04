Deanna Allcorn Smith announces the release of 'A Year on the Journey'

New book brings spiritual principles to life with thought-provoking metaphors, stories and practical logic revealing a useful, rewarding pathway to God

RENO, Nev., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deanna Allcorn Smith, RScP marks her entry into the publishing scene with the release of "A Year on the Journey: Your Companion in Co-creating a truly Useful and Fulfilling Relationship with God" (published by Balboa Press), a book that brings spiritual principles to life with thought-provoking metaphors, stories, and practical logic, revealing a useful, rewarding pathway to God.

Filled with 366 daily lessons in New Thought spirituality, readers are guided to consider compelling possibilities; how to create a truly useful God consciousness, or to build upon the ones they already know. The principles presented here profoundly inspiring — challenging the reader to look within themselves to find, and live, their personal highest good.

My book addresses the fear, anxiety, and sense of hopelessness inherent in a life without faith. By guiding the reader through simple daily spiritual topics and practices, opportunities for inward reflection are found. Readers experience exciting new choices, a sense of well-being, and the development of a faith that works," Smith says. She adds, "Written in everyday language, my book is easily understood and relatable to people from every walk of life. It beckons both beginner and more advanced students who seek an expansive, inspired way of living."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Smith answers, "My sincere hope and affirmative prayer is that you will benefit from this offering, and it will lead you to still greater teachings and experiences of God's unfailing love for you — for all of us. If my writing has motivated you to discover a God consciousness that is a perfect fit for you, then my mission will have been accomplished." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836999-a-year-on-the-journey

"A Year on the Journey: Your Companion in Co-creating a truly Useful and Fulfilling Relationship with God"

By Deanna Allcorn Smith, RScP

About the Author

Deanna Allcorn Smith, RScP, has a vision for her life. After retiring from her 30-year career in the tech industry, in 2014, she completed studies to become a licensed professional prayer practitioner with the Center for Spiritual Living in Reno, Nevada. Since earning her license, she now practices her faith by offering prayer support to individuals, and serves as a spiritual counselor to private clients. She lives in Reno with her husband, Mike, and their cats, Majus and Zuzu.

