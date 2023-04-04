Author Robert Mayer announces the release of 'Those Left Behind'

One man who unexpectedly journeys to a realm between life and death must make an agonizing choice whether to live another life or accept his current destiny

AGAWAM, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Mayer was once suicidal. Then two of his best friends committed suicide. After two decades of grappling with his experiences, Mayer brings his thoughts to the world in his first novel "Those Left Behind" (published by Balboa Press), the story of a man who unexpectedly journeys to a realm between life and death where he must make an agonizing choice whether to live another life or accept his current destiny.

Is life ruled by chance? And what about the afterlife? After a fall separates his body and spirit, Adam Glass finds himself drifting in a realm between life and death. While in a coma with little chance of survival, he is given the chance to live another life in another world. However, there is only one problem. He does not know who he is. Is he the lifeless body in the hospital? Or is he whatever form he finds himself in now?

After Adam chooses to live another life so he can return to his soulmate, Mary, he must face several unexpected obstacles. As he receives guidance from his deceased friends, Adam can only hope their help will be enough to overcome the obstacles, and that his love for Mary will be enough to make him endure a different existence than he ever imagined.

"This book can be read in several different ways. As a love story or as a spiritual journey, as a book focused on those that are suicidal or a book focused on those that have had others close to them commit suicide. It's designed to make people laugh and cry as well as ponder deep things such as the afterlife, whether we are just the bodies we find ourselves in or if we are more than that and how holding on to things affects our lives and how it all may stem from a misunderstanding or misperception. The book also covers other topics like addiction, alcohol abuse, hope, regret and choice," Mayer says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Mayer answered, "It's never too late to make a change. Our journey of improving ourselves didn't necessarily start here nor does it necessarily stop here, in this life, at least this is what I like to believe. I think the changes we make here, in this form, are much more powerful than the changes we make beyond it. We always have a choice as to how to perceive things and how to let them affect our lives." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/805567-those-left-behind

"Those Left Behind"

By Robert Mayer

About the Author

Robert Mayer has worked as a consultant and has owned multiple companies. He is a fellow in the International Society for Philosophical Enquiry, and holds multiple certifications related to block chain technologies. He currently lives on a small farm in Western Massachusetts with his wife, cat, dog, and 17 chickens.

