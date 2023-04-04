Janna Scott-Tarman announces the release of 'Changing the Guard'

New book presents a study of the intelligence and national security community providing illuminating insight into how it can successfully recruit the next generation of officers

WOODBRIDGE, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janna Scott-Tarman's career aspirations were forever changed after volunteering as an EMT on September 11, 2001. Now, after spending 20 years in the U.S. intelligence and national security community, Scott-Tarman is focusing on preparing that same community for its next generation of young officers, fresh off their own life-inspiring experiences as the youth of a global pandemic and transformative social movement.

"Changing the Guard: Preparing the Intelligence and National Security Community for the Generation Z Officer" (published by Archway Publishing) is a comprehensive examination of the complex challenges that face the intelligence and national security community. In this book, Scott-Tarman relies on her professional experience as a seasoned member of this community to analyze how its leaders can attract the best and brightest of the next generation by being not only flexible in their mission, but also in the way they lead. While sharing personal stories that provide insight into the benefits of working within this community, Scott-Tarman shines a light on how the community must transform and evolve to inspire future national security officers to accept and fulfill its important mission.

"The Generation Z population is roughly 10 to 25 years old, born between 1997 and 2012. They will be the predominant new and entry-level hires to the intelligence and national security community, including our government, private, and academic organizations, for as many as the next 15 years. They will also be the first new generation we hire en masse, as we emerge from the global COVID-19 pandemic, which will drive their expectations of our community," Scott-Tarman says. She adds, "This book shines a light on how the community must transform and evolve to inspire future national security officers to accept and fulfill its important mission."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Scott-Tarman answered, "Generation Z grew up in the pandemic, through improbable and unpredictable times. They saw entire industries, including the national security community, change their work models and practices near instantaneously. Their schools were equally impacted. What this generation knows and believes to be possible would have shattered our understanding only a few years prior, and it will drive their expectations of their employer." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846719-changing-the-guard

About the Author

Janna Scott-Tarman has a Juris Doctorate from the George Washington University Law School and a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. She additionally studied international law through an exchange program at Oxford University in England. She has served 20 years at the Defense Intelligence Agency. She has received multiple national and agency-level team awards for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure and the national defense supply chain, and she was the 2017 recipient of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Intelligence Community Joan A. Dempsey Mentorship Award. She is married to Carl, a D.C. metro mechanic, and together they have a 16-year-old daughter. author.changing.the.guard@gmail.com

