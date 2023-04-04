Heather White Driscoll releases 'Just Us: He Calls me Harp Series'

New novel tells the story of a high school freshman's journey through love, identity and confidence after she begins dating the most popular guy in her high school

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heather White Driscoll announces her entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Just Us: He Calls me Harp Series" (published by Archway Publishing), the first book in a series of four. This novel tells the story of a high school freshman's journey through love, identity, and confidence after she begins dating the most popular guy in her high school.

Fourteen-year-old Harper Whitmore has just entered high school as a naïve five-foot tall freshman who has a quick wit and an ability to hold her own. Although she is convinced she is prepared to take on the world (or her tiny island of it), everything changes when she collides with the popular, attractive captain of the varsity basketball team just before second period.

Scott Pierce quickly moves in on Harper, leaving little chance for anyone else to date her. Both fascinated and terrified by her relationship with the seemingly worldly senior, Harper becomes a captivating subject of gossip that soon makes her keenly aware of how others see her relationship with a guy who always gets precisely what he wants. As she navigates her unconventional dating life, Harper slowly discovers she is becoming just what her peers see in Scott. Despite the hurdles they face together, they believe they are good for each other. But at whose expense?

"I think all readers will be able to relate to the high school experience that Harper and Scott are living. Emotions at that age are so raw and uncontrolled, and as an older reader looking back on those years, we can remember those feelings. We simultaneously feel uncomfortable and sorry for kids that age today, but in a way yearn to feel that way again. An odd dichotomy that is just part of the human experience. For high school aged readers, it is vindication that the emotions they are currently feeling are real and deserve to be respected. We so often belittle the love teenagers feel for each other, and I do not think that is fair," Driscoll says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Driscoll answered, "I want readers to feel Harper's emotions as they read her story. Her struggle to take control of her own life and sexuality, all while fighting the purity culture and slut-shaming that was so prevalent in the 90's, is one I think many readers will relate to. I also want readers to examine the power dynamics at play within a relationship. Who has the power, how is it wielded? Does the power shift? Are there factors outside of the relationship that exert power over one or both members in the relationship?" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844910-just-us

About the Author

Heather White Driscoll grew up 30 miles north of Seattle on the rural island of Whidbey. She earned a dual degree in American literature from the University of Massachusetts-Boston before beginning a career in financial services and now investment software. She lives outside Boston with her husband, Patrick, daughter, Willow, and Cotralian, Violet. This is her first novel.

