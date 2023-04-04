Soaring to New Heights: A Comprehensive Overview of the Commercial Helicopter Market

Helicopters are aircraft with one or more power-driven horizontal propellers or rotors that make it possible to take off and land vertically.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial helicopters have been an integral part of the aviation industry for many years, providing a wide range of services to both public and private sectors. These versatile aircraft are used for a variety of purposes, from emergency medical services to tourism, offshore oil and gas exploration, and even urban air mobility.

Evolution of Commercial Helicopter Market

Commercial helicopters have come a long way since their inception, with significant advancements in technology and design. In the past, helicopters were typically limited in terms of speed, range, and payload capacity. However, with advances in aerodynamics and engine technology, modern commercial helicopters are capable of faster speeds, longer ranges, and greater payload capacity.

One of the most significant advancements in commercial helicopters has been the development of fly-by-wire technology. This technology uses electronic signals to control the movement of the helicopter's rotor blades, providing greater precision and control during flight.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Automotive is one of the most vulnerable verticals to the continuing outbreak of COVID-19 and currently faces unparalleled uncertainty. The supply chain and product demand in the automotive sector are likely to have a significant impact.

The problems of the sector have grown from China's supply chain disruption to the global downturn in demand for automotive goods. With the closure of all non-important facilities the market for commercial vehicles is projected to drop.

Companies are experiencing production disruption and liquidity crisis due to declining demand in commercial aviation as staff go home, travelers stop flying and consumers delay the delivery of new aircraft.

When the current market overcomes the effect of pandemic and aircraft orders are increased, the market will rise again.

Commercial Helicopter Market Report Highlights:

By Type

Light

Medium

Heavy

By End-User

Energy sector

Tourism sector

Healthcare sector

Transportation sector

Private and business aviation

Disaster management

Key Market Players: Airbus SE, Textron, Enstrom Helicopter Corp., Leonardo SpA, MD Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter Company, Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaman Corporation, AVIC

