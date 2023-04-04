Rising Demand for Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Fuels Growth of EPS Insulated Panels Market Analysis By 2031

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market..

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market by Types (Wall Panels, Roof Panels), by End User (Construciton, Non-construction)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by the need for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials. EPS insulated panels are lightweight, durable, and provide excellent thermal insulation properties, making them a popular choice for construction projects around the world. In this blog, we will discuss the factors driving the growth of the EPS insulated panels market and the latest trends in this industry.

The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market size was valued at $428.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $794.36 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors Driving the Growth of the EPS Insulated Panels Market

The growth of the EPS insulated panels market can be attributed to several factors, including:

Rising demand for energy-efficient buildings: The need for energy-efficient buildings is increasing due to rising energy costs and concerns over environmental sustainability. EPS insulated panels provide excellent thermal insulation, reducing the need for heating and cooling, and helping to reduce energy consumption.

Growing construction industry: The construction industry is growing, particularly in emerging markets, driving demand for building materials, including EPS insulated panels. The rise in urbanization and the increasing demand for affordable housing are also fueling growth in the construction industry.

Government regulations: Governments around the world are introducing regulations and incentives to encourage the use of energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, including EPS insulated panels. For instance, in the European Union, new buildings must comply with energy-efficient standards, and EPS insulated panels are a popular choice for meeting these requirements.

Advancements in EPS technology: Advances in EPS technology have improved the performance and durability of EPS insulated panels. New production techniques and the use of recycled materials have also made EPS insulated panels more environmentally friendly.

Latest Trends in the EPS Insulated Panels Market

The EPS insulated panels market is undergoing several changes, and there are several emerging trends in this industry. These include:

Increased focus on sustainability: Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the construction industry, and there is a growing demand for building materials that are environmentally friendly. EPS insulated panels are a popular choice, as they are recyclable and can be manufactured using recycled materials.

Growing demand for prefabricated buildings: Prefabricated buildings are becoming more popular, as they offer faster construction times and reduced costs. EPS insulated panels are well-suited for use in prefabricated buildings, as they are lightweight and easy to transport.

Rising demand for retrofitting: Retrofitting existing buildings with energy-efficient materials is becoming more popular, as it is a cost-effective way to improve the energy efficiency of older buildings. EPS insulated panels are a popular choice for retrofitting, as they can be easily installed over existing walls.

Increasing demand for fire-resistant panels: Fire-resistant EPS insulated panels are becoming more popular, particularly in areas prone to wildfires. These panels are designed to withstand high temperatures and are a popular choice for building in wildfire-prone areas.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players profiled in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels market report include Armacell , Brucha , E-Pack Polymers Private Limited , Isomec , Jablite , Kamaksha Thermocol , Lattonedil S.P.A Milano , Nucor Corporation, Styrene Packaging & Insulation Ltd. and Tecknopanel. Major companies in the market have adopted acquisition as their key developmental strategy to offer better products and services to customers in the EPS insulated panels market.

The EPS insulated panels market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials, the growth of the construction industry, government regulations, and advancements in EPS technology. The latest trends in this industry include increased focus on sustainability, growing demand for prefabricated buildings, rising demand for retrofitting, and increasing demand for fire-resistant panels. As the EPS insulated panels industry continues to evolve, it will be important for companies to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies to remain competitive in this market.



