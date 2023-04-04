The Science of Flight: A Deep Dive into Aircraft Inertial Navigation Systems

An inertial navigation system is used to calculate velocity, gravitational force, and directional orientation of a moving object.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) are an essential component of modern aviation. They use advanced sensors and software to track an aircraft's position, velocity, and orientation, and provide pilots with the critical information needed to navigate through the skies safely and efficiently. In this blog, we will explore the science behind aircraft inertial navigation systems and their role in aviation.

Advantages of Aircraft Inertial Navigation Systems Market:

Aircraft inertial navigation systems offer several advantages over other forms of navigation, such as GPS. One of the main advantages is their ability to operate independently of external signals, making them less susceptible to signal interference or jamming.

Inertial navigation systems are also highly accurate and can provide precise information on an aircraft's position, velocity, and orientation in real-time. This level of accuracy is essential for safe and efficient aircraft navigation, particularly in low visibility or adverse weather conditions.

Another advantage of inertial navigation systems is their ability to operate continuously, without the need for external updates or calibration. This means that they can provide accurate navigation information for extended periods, without the need for frequent recalibration or adjustment.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the ongoing research & development in aircraft inertial navigation system has been adversely affected due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in their defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect the growth in the aircraft inertial navigation system market.

Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely affected the growth of the aircraft inertial navigation system market, as supply chain of related spare parts has been disturbed.

Aircraft Inertial Navigation System Market Report Highlights:

By Type:

Inertial Positioning

Orientation Systems

Attitude Heading Reference System

Inertial Measurement Units

By Application:

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

By Component:

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms & Processors

Wireless

By Technology:

Fibre Optics Gyro (FOG)

Mechanical Gyro

Ring Laser Gyro (RLG)

MEMS

Others (Vibrating Gyro, Hemispherical Resonator Gyro)

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation., Thales Group, Safran, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., Trimble Inc., Collins Aerospace, Gladiator Technologies, VectorNav Technologies LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp

